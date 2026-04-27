Brett Taylor, lead operator for the Don A. Christiansen Regional Water Treatment Plant, gives Utah National Guard leadership a tour of the treatment facility in Orem, Utah, during Exercise Wolverine, April 30, 2026. Exercise Wolverine highlights the importance of collaboration among military forces, civilian agencies, academic institutions, and industry partners in ensuring national security and protecting critical infrastructure across Utah. (Utah National Guard photo by Airman Jacob Treanor)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 20:35
|Photo ID:
|9652409
|VIRIN:
|260430-Z-SJ720-1804
|Resolution:
|4983x3986
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack [Image 16 of 16], by Amn Jacob Treanor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
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