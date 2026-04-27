(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack [Image 15 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Airman Jacob Treanor 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Brett Taylor, lead operator for the Don A. Christiansen Regional Water Treatment Plant, gives Utah National Guard leadership a tour of the treatment facility in Orem, Utah, during Exercise Wolverine, April 30, 2026. Exercise Wolverine highlights the importance of collaboration among military forces, civilian agencies, academic institutions, and industry partners in ensuring national security and protecting critical infrastructure across Utah. (Utah National Guard photo by Airman Jacob Treanor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 20:35
    Photo ID: 9652409
    VIRIN: 260430-Z-SJ720-1804
    Resolution: 4983x3986
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: UTAH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack [Image 16 of 16], by Amn Jacob Treanor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack
    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah National Guard
    Utah
    EXWolverine
    Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery