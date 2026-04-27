Utah National Guard and local partners respond to a simulated cyberattack

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Brett Taylor, lead operator for the Don A. Christiansen Regional Water Treatment Plant, gives Utah National Guard leadership a tour of the treatment facility in Orem, Utah, during Exercise Wolverine, April 30, 2026. Exercise Wolverine highlights the importance of collaboration among military forces, civilian agencies, academic institutions, and industry partners in ensuring national security and protecting critical infrastructure across Utah. (Utah National Guard photo by Airman Jacob Treanor)