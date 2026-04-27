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    Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck [Image 4 of 4]

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    Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets join a commemorative ruck at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 11, 2026. The Bataan Death March began on April 10, 1942, when the Japanese gathered an estimated 78,000 prisoners to march up the east coast of Bataan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 17:33
    Photo ID: 9652080
    VIRIN: 260411-F-HO957-1146
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck
    Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck
    Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck
    Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck

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