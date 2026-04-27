Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck

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Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets join a commemorative ruck at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 11, 2026. The Bataan Death March began on April 10, 1942, when the Japanese gathered an estimated 78,000 prisoners to march up the east coast of Bataan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)