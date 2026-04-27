Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets join a commemorative ruck at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 11, 2026. The Bataan Death March began on April 10, 1942, when the Japanese gathered an estimated 78,000 prisoners to march up the east coast of Bataan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9652080
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-HO957-1146
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.