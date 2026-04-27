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    Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck [Image 2 of 4]

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    Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    19th Airlift Wing

    A group of Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets attend a safety brief at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 11, 2026. The attendees embarked on a 14-mile version of the historic 60-mile Bataan Death march that took place during World War II in the Philippines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 17:33
    Photo ID: 9652068
    VIRIN: 260411-F-HO957-1055
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck
    Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck
    Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck
    Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck

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