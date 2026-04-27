Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck

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A group of Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets attend a safety brief at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 11, 2026. The attendees embarked on a 14-mile version of the historic 60-mile Bataan Death march that took place during World War II in the Philippines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)