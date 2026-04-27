A group of Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets attend a safety brief at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 11, 2026. The attendees embarked on a 14-mile version of the historic 60-mile Bataan Death march that took place during World War II in the Philippines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9652068
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-HO957-1055
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.