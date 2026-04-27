Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets participate in a ruck at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 11, 2026. The Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck brought together over 150 cadets from five local high schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9652076
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-HO957-1109
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring the past: LRAFB hosts Bataan Death March Commemorative Ruck [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.