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    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers [Image 2 of 2]

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    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Spc. Jadyn Merritt 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army “Better opportunities for Single Soldiers” qualified service members fill out paperwork before volunteering at the Blind Cat Rescue and Sanctuary, Inc” in St. Paul North Carolina April 20, 2026. The Blind Cat Rescue and Sanctuary, Inc. is a forever home for blind cats, leukemia and FIV positive cats who have nowhere to go. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jadyn Merritt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9651302
    VIRIN: 260429-A-BD504-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 359.07 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Jadyn Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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