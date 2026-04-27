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U.S. Army “Better opportunities for Single Soldiers” qualified service members fill out paperwork before volunteering at the Blind Cat Rescue and Sanctuary, Inc” in St. Paul North Carolina April 20, 2026. The Blind Cat Rescue and Sanctuary, Inc. is a forever home for blind cats, leukemia and FIV positive cats who have nowhere to go. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jadyn Merritt)