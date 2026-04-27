(From left) Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott, Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sgt. Maj., Spc. Storm Bliese, Spc. Neveah Romero, Sgt. D Germain, Spc. Kacey Williams, Spc. Chris Martin, and Sgt. Lorna Nieves Pose for a photo after a going away ceremony at the BOSS Office at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2026. Spc. Bliese left the BOSS Council after serving as the President for a year, and Spc. Williams left the position of marketing manager after two years. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jadyn Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9651296
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-BD504-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|639.37 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Jadyn Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.