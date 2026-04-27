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    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers [Image 1 of 2]

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    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Spc. Jadyn Merritt 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    (From left) Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott, Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sgt. Maj., Spc. Storm Bliese, Spc. Neveah Romero, Sgt. D Germain, Spc. Kacey Williams, Spc. Chris Martin, and Sgt. Lorna Nieves Pose for a photo after a going away ceremony at the BOSS Office at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2026. Spc. Bliese left the BOSS Council after serving as the President for a year, and Spc. Williams left the position of marketing manager after two years. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jadyn Merritt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9651296
    VIRIN: 260429-A-BD504-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 639.37 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    BOSS
    Fort Bragg

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