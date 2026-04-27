Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers

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(From left) Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott, Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sgt. Maj., Spc. Storm Bliese, Spc. Neveah Romero, Sgt. D Germain, Spc. Kacey Williams, Spc. Chris Martin, and Sgt. Lorna Nieves Pose for a photo after a going away ceremony at the BOSS Office at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2026. Spc. Bliese left the BOSS Council after serving as the President for a year, and Spc. Williams left the position of marketing manager after two years. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jadyn Merritt)