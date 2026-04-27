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    Clap-Out at Holloman Elementary School [Image 5 of 6]

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    Clap-Out at Holloman Elementary School

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    Parents and Team Holloman members celebrate students walking out of school during a clap-out at Holloman Elementary School on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2026. Clap-outs are used as a way to bring together the base community in a celebration of students during Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 12:51
    Photo ID: 9650912
    VIRIN: 260424-F-TL923-1216
    Resolution: 6664x4443
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Clap-Out at Holloman Elementary School [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Clap-In at Holloman Middle School
    Clap-In at Holloman Middle School
    Clap-In at Holloman Middle School
    Clap-Out at Holloman Elementary School
    Clap-Out at Holloman Elementary School
    Clap-Out at Holloman Elementary School

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    Holloman Air Force Base
    49th Wing
    Month of Military Child
    clap-out
    community

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