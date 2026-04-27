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Parents and Team Holloman members celebrate students walking out of school during a clap-out at Holloman Elementary School on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2026. Clap-outs are used as a way to bring together the base community in a celebration of students during Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)