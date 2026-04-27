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Parents and Team Holloman members celebrate students during a Month of the Military Child clap-in at Holloman Middle School on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2026. The event honors military children who have to face challenges such as relocation and deployment of their parents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)