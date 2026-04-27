Parents and Team Holloman members celebrate students during a Month of the Military Child clap-in at Holloman Middle School on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2026. The event honors military children who have to face challenges such as relocation and deployment of their parents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9650899
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-TL923-1024
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Clap-In at Holloman Middle School [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.