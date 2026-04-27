Parents and Team Holloman members celebrate students walking out of school during a clap-in at Holloman Middle School on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2026. Clap-ins are used as a way to bring together the base community in a celebration of students during Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9650901
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-TL923-1071
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Clap-In at Holloman Middle School [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.