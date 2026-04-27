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    CNRFC HOLDS RESERVE PERSONNEL PROGRAM EXCELLENCE AWARD CEREMONY [Image 1 of 4]

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    CNRFC HOLDS RESERVE PERSONNEL PROGRAM EXCELLENCE AWARD CEREMONY

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyra Watson 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Master Chief Navy Counselor Milton Herrera, assigned to Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRFC), delivers opening remarks during a Navy Reserve Personnel Program Excellence Award (RPPEA) Ceremony held on Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Apr. 29, 2026. The RPPEA recognizes commands that excel in retaining talent and meeting specific benchmarks for Sailor support, warfighting readiness, and career development. CNRFC is the Navy Reserve headquarters responsible for readiness, oversight, manpower management, logistics, financial management, mobilization and training of nearly 60,000 Sailors in executing operational support and warfighting missions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 12:54
    Photo ID: 9650905
    VIRIN: 260429-N-PL543-1023
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CNRFC HOLDS RESERVE PERSONNEL PROGRAM EXCELLENCE AWARD CEREMONY [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Tyra Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNRFC HOLDS RESERVE PERSONNEL PROGRAM EXCELLENCE AWARD CEREMONY
    CNRFC HOLDS RESERVE PERSONNEL PROGRAM EXCELLENCE AWARD CEREMONY
    CNRFC HOLDS RESERVE PERSONNEL PROGRAM EXCELLENCE AWARD CEREMONY
    CNRFC HOLDS RESERVE PERSONNEL PROGRAM EXCELLENCE AWARD CEREMONY

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