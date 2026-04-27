CNRFC HOLDS RESERVE PERSONNEL PROGRAM EXCELLENCE AWARD CEREMONY

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From left, Navy Counselor 1st Class Viviana Castillo, Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Daija Heaven, and Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Precious Alapai, assigned to Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRFC), raise the Navy Reserve Personnel Program Excellence Award (RPPEA) pennant during a ceremony held on Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Apr. 29, 2026. The RPPEA recognizes commands that excel in retaining talent and meeting specific benchmarks for Sailor support, warfighting readiness, and career development. CNRFC is the Navy Reserve headquarters responsible for readiness, oversight, manpower management, logistics, financial management, mobilization and training of nearly 60,000 Sailors in executing operational support and warfighting missions.