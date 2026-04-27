CNRFC HOLDS RESERVE PERSONNEL PROGRAM EXCELLENCE AWARD CEREMONY

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Sailors, assigned to Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRFC), observe the hoisting of the Navy Reserve Personnel Program Excellence Award (RPPEA) pennant during a ceremony held at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Apr. 29, 2026. The RPPEA recognizes commands that excel in retaining talent and meeting specific benchmarks for Sailor support, warfighting readiness, and career development. CNRFC is the Navy Reserve headquarters responsible for readiness, oversight, manpower management, logistics, financial management, mobilization and training of nearly 60,000 Sailors in executing operational support and warfighting missions.