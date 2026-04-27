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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers meet with Armed Forces of the Philippines before live fire exercise in the Philippines [Image 9 of 9]

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers meet with Armed Forces of the Philippines before live fire exercise in the Philippines

    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Col. Daniel Von Benken, the 25th Infantry Division Artillery commander, and Brig. Gen. Rhenante M. Salvador, the 503rd Combined Forces Brigade commander, Philippine Army, along with Soldiers and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines stand in front of a terrain map built by 25th ID Soldiers before the live fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 06:53
    Photo ID: 9650164
    VIRIN: 260428-A-CK914-1121
    Resolution: 6698x4465
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers meet with Armed Forces of the Philippines before live fire exercise in the Philippines [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers meet with Armed Forces of the Philippines before live fire exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers meet with Armed Forces of the Philippines before live fire exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers meet with Armed Forces of the Philippines before live fire exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers meet with Armed Forces of the Philippines before live fire exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers meet with Armed Forces of the Philippines before live fire exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers meet with Armed Forces of the Philippines before live fire exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers meet with Armed Forces of the Philippines before live fire exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers meet with Armed Forces of the Philippines before live fire exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers meet with Armed Forces of the Philippines before live fire exercise in the Philippines

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    Balikatan
    25thID
    FriendsAlliesPartners
    Interoperability
    BK26
    balikatan 2026

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