Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers meet with Armed Forces of the Philippines before live fire exercise in the Philippines

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U.S. Army Col. Daniel Von Benken, the 25th Infantry Division Artillery commander, listens as Brig. Gen. Rhenante M. Salvador, the 503rd Combined Forces Brigade commander, Philippine Army, speaks to Soldiers from 25th ID and the Armed Forces of the Philippines during a meeting before the live fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)