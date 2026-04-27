Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers meet with Armed Forces of the Philippines before live fire exercise in the Philippines

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U.S. Army Col. Daniel Von Benken, the 25th Infantry Division Artillery commander, and Brig. Gen. Rhenante M. Salvador, the 503rd Combined Forces Brigade commander, Philippine Army, speak together about the upcoming live fire exercise after a meeting with Soldiers from 25th ID and the Armed Forces of the Philippines before the live fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)