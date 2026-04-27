The U.S. Army Japan Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team pose for a photo during the “Strike Out Sexual Assault” bowling event hosted by the U.S. Army Japan Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team April 24 at the Camp Zama Bowling Center.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 03:17
|Photo ID:
|9649972
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-HP857-7349
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|316.85 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama community shoulders weight together throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 8 of 8], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama community shoulders weight together throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
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