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    Camp Zama community shoulders weight together throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 8 of 8]

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    Camp Zama community shoulders weight together throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The U.S. Army Japan Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team pose for a photo during the “Strike Out Sexual Assault” bowling event hosted by the U.S. Army Japan Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team April 24 at the Camp Zama Bowling Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 03:17
    Photo ID: 9649972
    VIRIN: 260424-A-HP857-7349
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 316.85 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Zama community shoulders weight together throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 8 of 8], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Zama community shoulders weight together throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    Camp Zama community shoulders weight together throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    Camp Zama community shoulders weight together throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    Camp Zama community shoulders weight together throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    Camp Zama community shoulders weight together throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    Camp Zama community shoulders weight together throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    Camp Zama community shoulders weight together throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    Camp Zama community shoulders weight together throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

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    Camp Zama community shoulders weight together throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

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    SHARP
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama
    SAARM

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