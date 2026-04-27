Camp Zama community shoulders weight together throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Soldiers assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion participate in the “No One Left Behind” physical fitness challenge, hosted by the U.S. Army Japan Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team, March 20 at Zama Middle High School, Camp Zama, Japan. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Soldiers assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion participate in the...... read more read more

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – Here, the battle against sexual harassment and assault isn’t just fought in classrooms — it’s fought through the grit, sweat and heart of the community.

The centerpiece of the many events hosted on Camp Zama throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month was the “No One Left Behind” physical fitness challenge.

The challenge required teams of Soldiers to work as a unified unit to complete grueling exercises while grappling with a 20-pound “battle rope” typically used in high-intensity fitness training.

“The rope represents the life stressors and burdens we all carry,” Staff Sgt. Joshua Nelson, U.S. Army Japan’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention victim advocate, said. “The longer the team takes to complete the exercises, the heavier the rope becomes. This challenge tests everyone’s resolve, their ability to communicate, and their team cohesion.”

The challenge wasn’t just physical. At “pit stops” between exercises, Soldiers were tested on key SHARP concepts, including reporting options, the definition of consent, and the roles of mandated reporters. The goal was to ensure that even under extreme physical pressure, the knowledge of how to protect one another remained sharp, Nelson said.

“The Soldiers exceeded our expectations in the fitness challenge, achieving outstanding results in promoting the SHARP program and raising awareness of it,” he said.

A Safety Net That Never Sleeps Beyond the athletic fields, the awareness mission reached every corner of the installation. From weekly outreach events and trivia nights to a “Strike Out Sexual Assault” bowling event, the SHARP team was everywhere, ensuring their 24/7 support hotline is more than just a number — it’s a promise.

“The purpose of these events was to reinforce awareness that sexual assault and sexual harassment does not belong in our community, nor is it tolerated,” Cheryl Rendon, USARJ’s Sexual Assault Response coordinator, said.

By maintaining a constant presence and widely distributing the hotline number, the team established a vital safety net. This visibility helps ensure every Soldier, civilian and family member knows that SHARP professionals are always available to help, Rendon said.

Beyond the Month of April The impact of the campaign was so significant that the SHARP team has decided to continue specific outreach events throughout the year, Nelson said.

“We can only achieve a world free of sexual harassment and assault if we as individuals and a community are willing to step forward to prevent, report and advocate for victims of sexual harassment and assault at all times,” he said.