Date Taken: 04.23.2026 Date Posted: 04.30.2026 03:17 Photo ID: 9649970 VIRIN: 260424-A-HP857-4476 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 364.8 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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This work, Camp Zama community shoulders weight together throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 8 of 8], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.