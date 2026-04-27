The transformation continues with one of the Office In Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas (MCM) projects to give this new facility a finished look that will protect it against the elements.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 00:10
|Photo ID:
|9649757
|VIRIN:
|043026-N-YH612-1030
|Resolution:
|535x406
|Size:
|86.95 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Finished look [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.