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    Double roof covering [Image 2 of 5]

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    Double roof covering

    GUAM

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Robert Balajadia 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    Office In Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas (MCM) ensures proper bar spacing and alignment for a durable roof covering being built to last.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 00:10
    Photo ID: 9649745
    VIRIN: 043026-N-YH612-1027
    Resolution: 800x508
    Size: 179.34 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Double roof covering [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ground work
    Double roof covering
    High-lift crane work
    Exterior finishing
    Finished look

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