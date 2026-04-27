Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 04.30.2026 00:10 Photo ID: 9649745 VIRIN: 043026-N-YH612-1027 Resolution: 800x508 Size: 179.34 KB Location: GU

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This work, Double roof covering [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.