Office In Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas (MCM) is proud of its personnel who manages the groundwork for the construction of a parking lot and readies it to receive power.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 00:10
|Photo ID:
|9649741
|VIRIN:
|043026-N-YH612-1026
|Resolution:
|386x136
|Size:
|22.96 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ground work [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.