Vandenberg Launches Minotaur IV Rocket Carrying the STP-S29A Mission

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A Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket carrying the Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission launches from Space Launch Complex 8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base Calif., April 7, 2026. The STP-29A mission carried a variety of Department of War, USSF and academic institution payloads into orbit, including but not limited to: STPSat-7, Auburn University’s ASTRA-HyRAX and Texas A&M University’s AggieSat6. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Anthony Mendez)