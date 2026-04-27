A Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket carrying the Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission launches from Space Launch Complex 8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base Calif., April 7, 2026. The STP-29A mission carried a variety of Department of War, USSF and academic institution payloads into orbit, including but not limited to: STPSat-7, Auburn University’s ASTRA-HyRAX and Texas A&M University’s AggieSat6. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Anthony Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 21:05
|Photo ID:
|9649467
|VIRIN:
|260407-X-RW419-1003
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|8.15 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Launches Minotaur IV Rocket Carrying the STP-S29A Mission [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.