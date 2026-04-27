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    Vandenberg Launches Minotaur IV Rocket Carrying the STP-S29A Mission [Image 1 of 3]

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    Vandenberg Launches Minotaur IV Rocket Carrying the STP-S29A Mission

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket carrying the Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission launches from Space Launch Complex 8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base Calif., April 7, 2026. The STP-29A mission marked the 23rd launch of 2026 from the Vandenberg Spaceport and Test Range. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Anthony Mendez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 21:05
    Photo ID: 9649464
    VIRIN: 260407-X-RW419-1002
    Resolution: 5499x8248
    Size: 10.07 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    Vandenberg Launches Minotaur IV Rocket Carrying the STP-S29A Mission
    Vandenberg Launches Minotaur IV Rocket Carrying the STP-S29A Mission
    Vandenberg Launches Minotaur IV Rocket Carrying the STP-S29A Mission

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    TAGS

    Minotaur IV
    Space launch
    space test program
    Space Force
    Space Launch Complex 8
    Rocket

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