Wings Over Solano highlights at Travis AFB

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Air show attendees gather in anticipation of aerial performances, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, during the Wings Over Solano air show at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 25, 2026. The event drew crowds from across the region and highlighted Air Force capabilities while strengthening community engagement and public awareness of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)