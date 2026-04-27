Air show attendees gather in anticipation of aerial performances, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, during the Wings Over Solano air show at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 25, 2026. The event drew crowds from across the region and highlighted Air Force capabilities while strengthening community engagement and public awareness of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Santarinala)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 17:48
|Photo ID:
|9649102
|VIRIN:
|260425-F-ZW472-7292
|Resolution:
|7379x4879
|Size:
|9.2 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings Over Solano highlights at Travis AFB [Image 10 of 10], by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.