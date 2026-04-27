Bulkhead gate installed at Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District construction crews at the Folsom Dam Auxiliary Spillway lower one of six bulkhead gates into place in Folsom, Calif., Jan. 26, 2015. The massive gates, approximately 24 feet wide by 39 feet tall, will primarily hang in the open position but can be closed to allow maintenance to be done on the six Tainter gates, which will help manage water releases through the spillway. (U.S. Army photo by Seth Frank)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2015
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 16:23
|Photo ID:
|9649013
|VIRIN:
|150126-A-A1419-1001
|Resolution:
|1836x3264
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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