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    Bulkhead gate installed at Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway [Image 2 of 2]

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    Bulkhead gate installed at Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway

    FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District construction crews at the Folsom Dam Auxiliary Spillway lower one of six bulkhead gates into place in Folsom, Calif., Jan. 26, 2015. The massive gates, approximately 24 feet wide by 39 feet tall, will primarily hang in the open position but can be closed to allow maintenance to be done on the six Tainter gates, which will help manage water releases through the spillway. (U.S. Army photo by Seth Frank)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2015
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 16:23
    Photo ID: 9649013
    VIRIN: 150126-A-A1419-1001
    Resolution: 1836x3264
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Tainter gate installed at Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway
    Bulkhead gate installed at Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway

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    TAGS

    Folsom Dam
    Joint Federal Project
    Folsom auxiliary spillway
    Folsom Dam gates

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