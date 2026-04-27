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    Tainter gate installed at Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway [Image 1 of 2]

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    Tainter gate installed at Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway

    FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Workers install the largest piece of the first massive Tainter gate for the Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway in Folsom, Calif., June 25, 2014. The 179-ton steel gate is one of six Tainter gates that will manage water flow from Folsom Lake into the new auxiliary spillway. The Tainter gates will rotate to control the flow of water through the dam. (U.S. Army photo by Sara Corbett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2014
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 16:23
    Photo ID: 9649012
    VIRIN: 140625-A-A1419-1001
    Resolution: 2304x3456
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Folsom Dam
    Joint Federal Project
    Folsom auxiliary spillway
    Folsom Dam gates

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