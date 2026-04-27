Tainter gate installed at Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway

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Workers install the largest piece of the first massive Tainter gate for the Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway in Folsom, Calif., June 25, 2014. The 179-ton steel gate is one of six Tainter gates that will manage water flow from Folsom Lake into the new auxiliary spillway. The Tainter gates will rotate to control the flow of water through the dam. (U.S. Army photo by Sara Corbett)