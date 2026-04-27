Legion of Merit Award Ceremony

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, left, awards the Legion of Merit to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm O. Summers II, SLD 30 senior enlisted airman, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, April 24, 2026. Summers earned the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements during his time at Vandenberg. The Legion of Merit is usually reserved for officers ranked colonel and above and is rarely given to enlisted senior noncommissioned officers. The Legion of Merit is one of only two U.S. military decorations authorized to be worn around the neck, along with the Medal of Honor. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)