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    Legion of Merit Award Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

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    Legion of Merit Award Ceremony

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, left, awards the Legion of Merit to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm O. Summers II, SLD 30 senior enlisted airman, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, April 24, 2026. Summers earned the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements during his time at Vandenberg. The Legion of Merit is usually reserved for officers ranked colonel and above and is rarely given to enlisted senior noncommissioned officers. The Legion of Merit is one of only two U.S. military decorations authorized to be worn around the neck, along with the Medal of Honor. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 11:46
    Photo ID: 9648274
    VIRIN: 260424-X-DY416-1001
    Resolution: 4709x3767
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Legion of Merit Award Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Legion of Merit
    Vandenberg SFB
    award ceremony
    Malcolm O. Summers II
    James T. Horne III

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