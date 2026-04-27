Legion of Merit Award Ceremony

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, left, awards U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm O. Summers II, SLD 30 senior enlisted airman, right, with the Legion of Merit and hands him the certificate at Vandenberg Space Force Base, April 24, 2026. While stationed at Vandenberg, Summers directed an overhaul of the installation’s human capital framework by architecting Space Systems Command’s first Diamond Care Initiative to sharpen first sergeant readiness and resilience. Summers’ direct mentorship produced three Stripes for Exceptional Performer promotions, nine Officer Training School selections and 73 Major Command and Field Command level award winners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)