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    Legion of Merit Award Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

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    Legion of Merit Award Ceremony

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, left, awards U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm O. Summers II, SLD 30 senior enlisted airman, right, with the Legion of Merit and hands him the certificate at Vandenberg Space Force Base, April 24, 2026. While stationed at Vandenberg, Summers directed an overhaul of the installation’s human capital framework by architecting Space Systems Command’s first Diamond Care Initiative to sharpen first sergeant readiness and resilience. Summers’ direct mentorship produced three Stripes for Exceptional Performer promotions, nine Officer Training School selections and 73 Major Command and Field Command level award winners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 11:46
    Photo ID: 9648280
    VIRIN: 260424-X-DY416-1002
    Resolution: 5040x4032
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Legion of Merit Award Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Legion of Merit
    Vandenberg SFB
    Award Ceremony
    Malcolm O. Summers II
    James T. Horne III

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