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    USAG Ansbach Demolishes and Remediates Fuel Point at Barton Barracks to Prepare for New Maintenance Facility [Image 3 of 3]

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    USAG Ansbach Demolishes and Remediates Fuel Point at Barton Barracks to Prepare for New Maintenance Facility

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    ANSBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach recently completed the demolition of a fuel point at Barton Barracks, paving the way for the construction of a new Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility (TEMF) to support the 1-57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment. The fuel point, in operation since 1945, provided fuel for U.S. Army fleet and tactical vehicles assigned to units stationed at Barton Barracks for decades.
    This demolition project serves as a preparatory step for the larger TEMF construction project at Barton Barracks, which is targeted for contract award in summer 2027. Several other large projects are also planned at Barton Barracks, including a battalion headquarters and two Unaccompanied Personnel Housing projects, which are projected to begin construction in late 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 07:31
    Photo ID: 9647750
    VIRIN: 260421-A-ZV819-5041
    Resolution: 5209x3958
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Ansbach Demolishes and Remediates Fuel Point at Barton Barracks to Prepare for New Maintenance Facility [Image 3 of 3], by Jonathan Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Ansbach Demolishes and Remediates Fuel Point at Barton Barracks to Prepare for New Maintenance Facility
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    USAG Ansbach Demolishes and Remediates Fuel Point at Barton Barracks to Prepare for New Maintenance Facility

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