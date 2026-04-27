USAG Ansbach Demolishes and Remediates Fuel Point at Barton Barracks to Prepare for New Maintenance Facility

Photo By Jonathan Bell | ANSBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach recently completed the demolition of a fuel point at Barton Barracks, paving the way for the construction of a new Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility (TEMF) to support the 1-57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment. The fuel point, in operation since 1945, provided fuel for U.S. Army fleet and tactical vehicles assigned to units stationed at Barton Barracks for decades. This demolition project serves as a preparatory step for the larger TEMF construction project at Barton Barracks, which is targeted for contract award in summer 2027. Several other large projects are also planned at Barton Barracks, including a battalion headquarters and two Unaccompanied Personnel Housing projects, which are projected to begin construction in late 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jonathan Bell | ANSBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach recently completed the demolition of a...... read more read more

ANSBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach recently completed the demolition of a fuel point at Barton Barracks, paving the way for the construction of a new Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility (TEMF) to support the 1-57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

The fuel point, in operation since 1945, provided fuel for U.S. Army fleet and tactical vehicles assigned to units stationed at Barton Barracks for decades.

It was decommissioned in 2019 following the relocation of tactical units. After decommissioning, the remaining fuel was drained, tanks were cleaned, and all maintenance and inspections were kept current as required for fuel points in non-operational status, in compliance with both U.S. and Host Nation regulations.

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), administrative owner of the facility, commissioned the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to oversee the €2,959,000 ($3,698,750) project, which was awarded to Arcadis Germany GmbH on Oct. 30, 2024. Construction began Aug. 25, 2025, with beneficial occupancy projected for Aug. 6, 2026.

The demolition cleared space for the construction of a TEMF to support the operational requirements of the Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-57 ADA), a tenant unit activated at USAG Ansbach on October 4, 2023, and headquartered at Barton Barracks.

A TEMF is a specialized maintenance facility where Soldiers and technicians repair, maintain, and check military vehicles and equipment.

Environmental compliance throughout the project was monitored by the State Construction Agency (Staatliches Bauamt Nuernberg), USAG Ansbach’s construction partner, and USAG Ansbach’s Environmental Division within the Department of Public Works (DPW).

Demolition included the removal of all vertical structures associated with the fuel point, excavation and removal of underground storage tanks and the oil-water separator, soil testing and inspection in accordance with Host Nation requirements, disposal of hazardous materials, and replacement with clean, compacted fill.

Torger Torgersen, project engineer at USAG Ansbach, expressed satisfaction with the project’s execution.

“Although the project had to be extended for six months due to the hard winter weather conditions, the soil remediation of approximately 1,500 cubic meters of contaminated soil was successful,” Torgersen said. He added that there were no unforeseen obstacles. “We knew about the – largely POL – contamination beforehand, as was to be expected in a fuel point demolition, and there were no unpleasant surprises.”

Site restoration included grading to direct stormwater runoff away from adjacent properties, the application of 15 centimeters of crushed aggregate across the site, and the cutting and capping of utilities discovered during excavation.

The fuel point demolition is part of a massive $330 million modernization project at Barton Barracks.

This demolition project serves as a preparatory step for the larger TEMF construction project at Barton Barracks, which is targeted for contract award in summer 2027. Several other large projects are also planned at Barton Barracks, including a battalion headquarters and two Unaccompanied Personnel Housing projects, which are projected to begin construction in late 2026.