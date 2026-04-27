USAG Ansbach Demolishes and Remediates Fuel Point at Barton Barracks to Prepare for New Maintenance Facility

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ANSBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach recently completed the demolition of a fuel point at Barton Barracks, paving the way for the construction of a new Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility (TEMF) to support the 1-57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment. The fuel point, in operation since 1945, provided fuel for U.S. Army fleet and tactical vehicles assigned to units stationed at Barton Barracks for decades.

This demolition project serves as a preparatory step for the larger TEMF construction project at Barton Barracks, which is targeted for contract award in summer 2027. Several other large projects are also planned at Barton Barracks, including a battalion headquarters and two Unaccompanied Personnel Housing projects, which are projected to begin construction in late 2026.