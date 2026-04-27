Date Taken: 04.10.2026 Date Posted: 04.29.2026 06:02 Photo ID: 9647665 VIRIN: 260411-A-HP857-4548 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 281.96 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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This work, Being All He Can Be: Camp Zama’s Military Youth of the Year reflects on his journey [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.