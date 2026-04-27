Photo By Noriko Kudo | Carson Hansen, right, a senior at Zama Middle High School, hands a stamp passport to a boy at the Keystone booth during “Kodomo No Matsuri,” a children’s festival held April 11 at Camp Zama’s Yano Field in celebration of the Month of the Military Child. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Carson Hansen, right, a senior at Zama Middle High School, hands a stamp passport to a...... read more read more

Being All He Can Be: Camp Zama’s Military Youth of the Year reflects on his journey

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – For Carson Hansen, being an Army child is more than a backdrop to his life — it’s in his very name.

Hansen, a senior at Zama Middle High School, was born in Colorado and was named after Fort Carson, where his father was stationed at the time.

That lifelong connection to the Army recently came full circle when Hansen was named Camp Zama’s Military Youth of the Year for 2026.

Hansen said he was honored and felt a great sense of responsibility that came with the title.

“It isn’t every day that you have the opportunity to represent and speak on behalf of the people in your community,” he said.

Earning such a distinction was not defined by a single moment or specific achievement, Hansen said. If he could attribute the achievement to anything, it would be a commitment to service and integrity that he said goes back as far as he can remember.

“I truly believe that everyone has the capacity to be a leader, and it begins with their willingness to serve others,” he said.

Throughout the MYOY selection process, Hansen said he experienced a transformation. He gained a newfound confidence in his leadership and his ability to influence others for good, which he said enabled him to better speak on the concerns of his fellow military youth.

“It was through this whole experience that I really noticed how much impact I could have in my community,” Hansen said. “It made a world of difference for me.”

Rooted in service This commitment to the community isn’t a new development for Hansen. It was forged through a lifetime of military moves that have been ongoing since he was born.

Hansen said he has been defined by the steady rhythm of moves and the constant adaptation required of military families. Yet rather than seeing the frequent changes as a challenge, he views his upbringing as an irreplaceable gift.

“I have had various moves since being born in Colorado,” Hansen said. “But I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Japan: A phenomenal chapter Hansen’s journey eventually brought him to Japan, where he has spent the last three years stationed with his family. This chapter of his life has been nothing short of phenomenal, he said.

The people at Camp Zama have been encouraging, and he lauded having access to so many resources that have pushed him to meet his goals.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better place to see out my last years of high school,” he said.

Japan has served as a phenomenal final chapter for Hansen’s high school career. His personal growth extended far beyond the installation when he was able to step outside the gates of Camp Zama to forge friendships with Japanese youths.

Hansen said he has tried to make the most of this overseas tour, viewing it as an opportunity for cultural exchanges that, as a military child, he wouldn’t have otherwise gotten to experience.

Seize the moment If Hansen were to give one piece of advice to his peers at Camp Zama, he would urge them to utilize all the tools and resources that are available to them as military children.

“I have almost never regretted trying something new, but I have almost always regretted not trying,” Hansen said. “It is our responsibility to seize our own individual moments and make the most out of what we are given.”

A new mission on the horizon

As his high school graduation approaches, Hansen is preparing to trade his life in Japan for a new kind of service. His next chapter will take him to Brazil, where he will embark on a faith-based service mission. After that, he plans to continue his higher education in the United States.

The coordinates on his map may shift, but Hansen’s objective remains fixed: to serve with integrity and seize every opportunity.

From his namesake in Colorado to Japan and on to Brazil, the journey Hansen has taken as a military child illustrates the profound impact his upbringing in the Army had on shaping his sense of leadership throughout his life.