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    Being All He Can Be: Camp Zama’s Military Youth of the Year reflects on his journey [Image 1 of 3]

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    Being All He Can Be: Camp Zama’s Military Youth of the Year reflects on his journey

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Carson Hansen, right, a senior at Zama Middle High School, hands a stamp passport to a boy at the Keystone booth during “Kodomo No Matsuri,” a children’s festival held April 11 at Camp Zama’s Yano Field in celebration of the Month of the Military Child.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 06:02
    Photo ID: 9647655
    VIRIN: 260411-A-HP857-3218
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 272.14 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Being All He Can Be: Camp Zama’s Military Youth of the Year reflects on his journey [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Being All He Can Be: Camp Zama’s Military Youth of the Year reflects on his journey
    Being All He Can Be: Camp Zama’s Military Youth of the Year reflects on his journey
    Being All He Can Be: Camp Zama’s Military Youth of the Year reflects on his journey

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    Month of the Military Child
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Military Youth of the Year
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

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