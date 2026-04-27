Carson Hansen, right, a senior at Zama Middle High School, hands a stamp passport to a boy at the Keystone booth during “Kodomo No Matsuri,” a children’s festival held April 11 at Camp Zama’s Yano Field in celebration of the Month of the Military Child.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 06:02
|Photo ID:
|9647655
|VIRIN:
|260411-A-HP857-3218
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|272.14 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Being All He Can Be: Camp Zama’s Military Youth of the Year reflects on his journey [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Being All He Can Be: Camp Zama’s Military Youth of the Year reflects on his journey
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