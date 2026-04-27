U.S. Coast Guard searches for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

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An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, flies over fast response cutter USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) while conducting searches in the vicinity of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands April 27, 2026. Coast Guard crews and partners searched for five missing crew members from the 145-foot cargo vessel Mariana, which crews located overturned about 34 nautical miles northeast of Pagan on April 17. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)