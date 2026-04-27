U.S. Coast Guard searches for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

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U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Austin Catling, an HC-130 Hercules airplane pilot assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, surveys the island of Agrihan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands April 27, 2026. During their search for the missing crew members of the capsized cargo vessel Mariana, Coast Guard aircrews conducted aerial searches of other Northern Mariana Islands, including Pagan, Alamagan, Asuncion and the Maug Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)