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    U.S. Coast Guard searches for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan [Image 1 of 3]

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    U.S. Coast Guard searches for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Austin Catling, an HC-130 Hercules airplane pilot assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, surveys the island of Agrihan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands April 27, 2026. During their search for the missing crew members of the capsized cargo vessel Mariana, Coast Guard aircrews conducted aerial searches of other Northern Mariana Islands, including Pagan, Alamagan, Asuncion and the Maug Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 05:02
    Photo ID: 9647628
    VIRIN: 260427-G-G0214-1001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1008.16 KB
    Location: MP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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