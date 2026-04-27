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    U.S. Coast Guard searches for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan [Image 2 of 3]

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    U.S. Coast Guard searches for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Antony Stark, an aviation maintenance technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, conducts an aerial search of Pagan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands April 27, 2026. Search efforts for the missing crew members of the cargo ship Mariana began after Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders lost communications with the vessel on April 15. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 05:02
    Photo ID: 9647629
    VIRIN: 260427-G-G0214-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 550.42 KB
    Location: MP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Coast Guard searches for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan
    U.S. Coast Guard searches for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan
    U.S. Coast Guard searches for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

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    HC130
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    Mariana
    CNMI
    Pagan
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