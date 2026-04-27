U.S. Coast Guard searches for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

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U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Antony Stark, an aviation maintenance technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, conducts an aerial search of Pagan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands April 27, 2026. Search efforts for the missing crew members of the cargo ship Mariana began after Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders lost communications with the vessel on April 15. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)