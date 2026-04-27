Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 26 fire FIM-92 Stinger missiles during combined live-fire event

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bryce Cawood, a low altitude air defense gunner assigned to 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Rotational Force –Darwin 26, fires a FIM-92 Stinger missile system at airborne targets during a combined live-fire event as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Aporawan, Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Cawood is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)