Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 26 fire FIM-92 Stinger missiles during combined live-fire event

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Philippine marines observe the battlespace during a combined live-fire event as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Aporawan, Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)