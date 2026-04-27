Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 26 fire FIM-92 Stinger missiles during combined live-fire event

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An observation post built by U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Rotational Force –Darwin 26, is completed before a combined live-fire event during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Aporawan, Palawan, Philippines, April 26, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)