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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 26 fire FIM-92 Stinger missiles during combined live-fire event [Image 2 of 7]

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 26 fire FIM-92 Stinger missiles during combined live-fire event

    PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    An observation post built by U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Rotational Force –Darwin 26, is completed before a combined live-fire event during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Aporawan, Palawan, Philippines, April 26, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 04:59
    Photo ID: 9647610
    VIRIN: 260426-M-AV302-1063
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 530.12 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 26 fire FIM-92 Stinger missiles during combined live-fire event [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 26 fire FIM-92 Stinger missiles during combined live-fire event
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 26 fire FIM-92 Stinger missiles during combined live-fire event
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 26 fire FIM-92 Stinger missiles during combined live-fire event
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 26 fire FIM-92 Stinger missiles during combined live-fire event
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 26 fire FIM-92 Stinger missiles during combined live-fire event
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 26 fire FIM-92 Stinger missiles during combined live-fire event
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines with MRF-D 26 fire FIM-92 Stinger missiles during combined live-fire event

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