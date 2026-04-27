Local dancers perform a hula dance at the Hawaiian Festival April 26 on Sagami General Depot, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9647600
|VIRIN:
|260426-A-HP857-7619
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|304.45 KB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8,000 gather for friendship marathon and Hawaiian festival [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8,000 gather for friendship marathon and Hawaiian festival
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