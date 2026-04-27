Date Taken: 04.25.2026 Date Posted: 04.29.2026 04:57 Photo ID: 9647600 VIRIN: 260426-A-HP857-7619 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 304.45 KB Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP

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This work, 8,000 gather for friendship marathon and Hawaiian festival [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.