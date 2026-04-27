8,000 gather for friendship marathon and Hawaiian festival

Photo By Noriko Kudo | #7570: Janet Chin, an Army veteran, right, with Steven Yach, perform a hula dance at the Hawaiian Festival April 26 on Sagami General Depot, Japan. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Noriko Kudo | #7570: Janet Chin, an Army veteran, right, with Steven Yach, perform a hula dance at...... read more read more

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SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, Japan – Signaling the start of the 30th annual East Japan International Friendship Half Marathon this past Sunday, Command Sgt. Maj. Rick Meeker, the senior enlisted adviser for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, also marked the beginning of a day where boundaries dissolved, and a shared spirit of Aloha took center stage at Sagami General Depot.

Nearly 8,000 visitors flooded the installation from both U.S military communities and neighboring Japanese cities, turning the military post into a crossroads of culture and sportsmanship.

“The friendship marathon brought everyone together, from elite runners to those in costume proving it’s as much about community and fun as it is about competition,” Robert Trau-Massey, a participant, said.

The gift of the dance As the marathon concluded, the rhythmic sounds of the ukulele filled the air, and the hula dancers took the stage. Every tilt of the head and sweep of the hand was a private narrative made public.

"Hula is a gift," Janet Chin, an Army veteran, said watching the performers. “Each person who dances hula presents their own gift to the community because every movement tells a story.”

Taking the stage herself carried a deeper meaning for Chin. Her presence there was a bridge between her past service and her current community ties.

"Being on stage, kind of came full circle for me," she reflected. "Because not only am I an Army veteran, but I also feel so close to the families."

Shared spirit of Aloha Japanese hula groups, Chin, and her friend took turns performing in front of a large audience, embodying cultural exchange.

"Aloha is for everyone in the world, Chin said. “There's so much Aloha sharing today.”

"When you open the post to the community, it becomes everyone's," Chin concluded. “It's a wonderful exchange in the end."