Runners take off at the start of the 30th annual East Japan International Friendship Half Marathon April 26 on Sagami General Depot, Japan, while Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Meeker, top right, the senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, signals the start of the race.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9647604
|VIRIN:
|260426-A-HP857-8789
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|456.46 KB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8,000 gather for friendship marathon and Hawaiian festival [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8,000 gather for friendship marathon and Hawaiian festival
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