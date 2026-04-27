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    8,000 gather for friendship marathon and Hawaiian festival [Image 5 of 5]

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    8,000 gather for friendship marathon and Hawaiian festival

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Runners take off at the start of the 30th annual East Japan International Friendship Half Marathon April 26 on Sagami General Depot, Japan, while Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Meeker, top right, the senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, signals the start of the race.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 04:57
    Photo ID: 9647604
    VIRIN: 260426-A-HP857-8789
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 456.46 KB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 8,000 gather for friendship marathon and Hawaiian festival [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    8,000 gather for friendship marathon and Hawaiian festival
    8,000 gather for friendship marathon and Hawaiian festival
    8,000 gather for friendship marathon and Hawaiian festival
    8,000 gather for friendship marathon and Hawaiian festival
    8,000 gather for friendship marathon and Hawaiian festival

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan, U.S. Army Japan, Camp Zama, IMCOM Pacific, Sagami General Depot

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