U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Kevin Smith, the first sergeant of “Blackfoot” Company, 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, shakes hands with a Philippine Army soldier assigned to 54th Infantry “Magilas” Battalion, 5th Infantry Division during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Itbayat Airport, Itbayat, Philippines, April 25, 2026. All Soldiers that participated in the long-range maritime air assault training attended the reenlistment ceremony of Smith. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 03:59
|Photo ID:
|9647546
|VIRIN:
|260425-A-VC863-1142
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.75 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP, ADF Soldiers attend U.S. reenlistment ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.