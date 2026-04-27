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    Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP, ADF Soldiers attend U.S. reenlistment ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP, ADF Soldiers attend U.S. reenlistment ceremony

    ITBAYAT, PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 54th Infantry “Magilas” Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, and Australian Army soldiers assigned to 5th/7th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, gather for a group photo during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Itbayat Airport, Itbayat, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Magaña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 03:58
    Photo ID: 9647545
    VIRIN: 260425-A-VC863-1157
    Resolution: 5402x2322
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: ITBAYAT, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP, ADF Soldiers attend U.S. reenlistment ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP, ADF Soldiers attend U.S. reenlistment ceremony
    Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP, ADF Soldiers attend U.S. reenlistment ceremony
    Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP, ADF Soldiers attend U.S. reenlistment ceremony
    Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP, ADF Soldiers attend U.S. reenlistment ceremony
    Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP, ADF Soldiers attend U.S. reenlistment ceremony
    Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP, ADF Soldiers attend U.S. reenlistment ceremony
    Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP, ADF Soldiers attend U.S. reenlistment ceremony
    Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP, ADF Soldiers attend U.S. reenlistment ceremony

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    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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