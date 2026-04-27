U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 54th Infantry “Magilas” Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, and Australian Army soldiers assigned to 5th/7th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, gather for the reenlistment ceremony of U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Kevin Smith, the first sergeant of “Blackfoot” Company, 2-21st IR, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Itbayat Airport, Itbayat, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 03:51
|Photo ID:
|9647540
|VIRIN:
|260425-A-VC863-1091
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|ITBAYAT, PH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP, ADF Soldiers attend U.S. reenlistment ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.