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    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise [Image 9 of 12]

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    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ashton Senter, assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), displays a chain to the pilots of a Royal Australian Navy (RAN) MH-60R Sea Hawk attached to RAN Anzac-class frigate HMAS Toowoomba (FFH 156) aboard Ashland during a search and rescue exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 26, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 03:31
    Photo ID: 9647531
    VIRIN: 260425-M-EU506-1477
    Resolution: 8159x5439
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise

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    Balikatan
    15thMEU
    USSASHLAND
    Marines
    TFASH
    BK26

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