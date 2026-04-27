Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), tie down a rigid-hulled inflatable boat to the Ashland during a search and rescue exercise part of Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 26, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)