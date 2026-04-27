Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in a search and rescue exercise

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A Royal Australian Navy (RAN) MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to RAN Anzac-class frigate HMAS Toowoomba (FFH 156), prepares to land on Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during a search and rescue exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 26, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)